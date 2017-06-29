Humidity returns for the end of the workweek

After a few comfortable days in Mid-Michigan and even a few days in the 60s, the summer-like humidity is returning to Mid-Michigan as we start the second half of the workweek.

Rain and thunderstorm chances continue as well, but it does look like we have a dry window for much of today. Your forecast is below!

Today & Tonight

It's a different feel this morning as you step out the door with temperatures in the 60s everywhere in Mid-Michigan to start the day. This is around 10-15 degrees warmer than where we started the day yesterday.

Rain that is ongoing early this morning will continue to push eastward, most of it on the lighter side. Once it leaves, a bulk of the day actually looks to be on the drier side. While we can't rule out a shower or storm this afternoon, but anything that does develop should remain isolated.

Skies will be cloudy this morning, but breaks in the clouds will be possible this afternoon and evening. Any sun will help guide temperatures into the 70s and low 80s for afternoon highs. Not only will our temperatures go up, but so will our humidity as dew points climb into the middle 60s leading to a sticky afternoon and evening.

Very late in the evening into the overnight, we do expected showers and storms to pick back up again into the early morning hours of tomorrow. With that activity overnight, expect lows to be mild and muggy once again with 60s expected for tomorrow morning.

