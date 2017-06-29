Sharing the holiday weekend with storms

After a few comfortable days in Mid-Michigan and even a few days in the 60s, the summer-like heat and humidity has returned to Mid-Michigan. The good news: We are expecting a mostly dry afternoon and evening, so if you are planning to enjoy a night out at Party on McCarty or the Bay City Fireworks, you should be in good shape. Shower and storm chances will once again increase as we head through Thursday night into Friday. Your detailed forecast, including a look at the holiday weekend follows:

Overnight

Mostly cloudy skies will hold the reigns overnight, with Thursday's warm and muggy feel continuing. With a cold front and area of low pressure inching toward us from the west, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Some may pack heavy downpours and gusty winds. Overnight lows will only fall to the middle and upper 60s.

Friday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will again be possible on Friday was we kick off the holiday weekend. Around any storms that develop, we'll see a similar slate of partly to mostly cloudy skies, and the continuation of that muggy Summer feel. Whether you're starting your weekend travels, or staying local, you'll want to keep a close eye on the skies.

Highs for many of us will top the low 80s, with dew points holding firm in the upper 60s to around 70. Southwest winds at 10-25 mph should help to offset some of the humidity, though.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of Mid-Michigan in a Marginal (5%) and Slight Risk (15%) for severe weather tomorrow, with the Slight Risk in the southern half of the viewing area near I-69.

Right now, it appears the main threats with any strong storms will be damaging wind gusts and hail. As always, the minor details of severe weather are very important, so we'll continue to watch this over the next 24 hours.

Saturday & Sunday

Saturday and Sunday will feature partly sunny skies with a chance for scattered showers and storms each day. The best chance for seeing a storm pop will be during the afternoon and early evening hours as daytime heating is in full force. Speaking of heat...temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees each afternoon. So all in all, a decent looking Saturday and Sunday, with only a small chance for rainfall. Keep your outdoor cookout plans in place, but also keep an eye to the sky. Overnight low temperatures will still be warm Friday night, only falling into the middle 60s. Saturday night is expected to be more comfortable with a low near 60 degrees.

Monday & Tuesday

The pesky weather pattern that has brought rounds of showers and storms to the area will begin to break down heading into the start of next week. An area of high pressure is expected to move through the Great Lakes, bringing drier conditions and a more comfortable air mass to Mid-Michigan. Skies are expected to be partly to mostly sunny with afternoon high temperatures reaching the upper 70s both days. Temperatures each morning will start off in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.