Police: Speed, alcohol factors in crash that hurt motorcyclist

A man is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle in Genesee County.

It happened at about 8:21 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 on Fenton Road in the city of Flint.

Investigators said 36-year-old Matthew Malcolm was driving a 2017 Harley Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle northbound on Fenton Road when he failed to negotiate a curve under the I-69 overpass.

The motorcycle crossed the center line, left the road and crashed through several trees. It came to rest in a ravine with the motorcycle pinning Malcolm in the water-covered rocky creek bed.

Malcolm was taken to Hurley Medical Center in critical condition.

Fenton Road was closed off while police investigated the scene.

Officials said speed, alcohol and rider experience are contributing factors in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Sgt. Jason Groulx at 810-237-6811.

