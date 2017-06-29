Officials urge caution using rivers, trails after flooding

Officials say people using rivers and trails for recreation should be cautious following recent flooding in Mid-Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) stretch of Fred Meijer White Pine Trail State Park in Mecosta County has been temporarily closed this week due to rains.

The DNR says portions of the trail in Mecosta Township are washed out. People may use area roads as a detour.

Damage has been reported in other parts of the state and rivers remain rain-swollen. Four mid-Michigan counties have declared states of emergency to ensure they're eligible for state and federal relief funds. They are Isabella, Midland, Bay and Gladwin counties.

Severe weather lead to widespread damage and flooding starting last week. Officials say some roads were left impassable.

