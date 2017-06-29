GM CEO Mary Barra says the world needs more coders

Flint police are seeking the public's help to identify the people involved in a video of an attack on an older man.More >
Flint police are seeking the public's help to identify the people involved in a video of an attack on an older man.More >
A Florida woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after authorities said she gave birth to a child fathered by an 11-year-old.More >
A Florida woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after authorities said she gave birth to a child fathered by an 11-year-old.More >
The Boynton Beach teenager who gained an instant following with her "Cash Me Ousside" catchphrase pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to multiple chargesMore >
The Boynton Beach teenager who gained an instant following with her "Cash Me Ousside" catchphrase pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to multiple chargesMore >
Officials are investigating the deaths of two people who were found in a room with a broken air conditioning unit on Friday as being heat-related.More >
Officials are investigating the deaths of two people who were found in a room with a broken air conditioning unit on Friday as being heat-related.More >
A woman called 911 reporting two infants in their car seats were abandoned on her front porch.More >
A woman called 911 reporting two infants in their car seats were abandoned on her front porch.More >
Crews battled a fire overnight at a local business.More >
Crews battled a fire overnight at a local business.More >
A 22-year-old man is dead after his family says he instructed his girlfriend to shoot him, in what they say was a YouTube stunt gone wrong.More >
A 22-year-old man is dead after his family says he instructed his girlfriend to shoot him, in what they say was a YouTube stunt gone wrong.More >
A woman's body was found in a restroom at a northeast Oklahoma Walmart three days after she was seen on store video entering the room.More >
A woman's body was found in a restroom at a northeast Oklahoma Walmart three days after she was seen on store video entering the room.More >
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.More >
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.More >
Here is a list of the Fourth of July fireworks for Mid-Michigan.More >
Here is a list of the Fourth of July fireworks for Mid-Michigan.More >