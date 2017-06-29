Caught on Camera: Massive tornado touches down in Iowa - WNEM TV 5

Caught on Camera: Massive tornado touches down in Iowa

CNN -

A massive tornado touched down in Stuart, Iowa Wednesday evening and it was caught on camera.

Storm chaser Katt Hrubetz caught some of these images near her hometown. She said the tornado dissipated after 10 minutes on the ground.

A powerful storm system spawned several tornadoes as it moved east.

