Children's zoo offering free admission July 4 for Saginaw residents

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Staying home this Fourth of July?

The Children's Zoo at Celebration Square is offering free admission to all Saginaw County residents on Tuesday, July 4 to thank the community for their support. 

"Thank you for supporting our mission to inspire all ages to appreciate and respect animals and nature through engaging experiences, education, and conservation," the zoo said in a statement. 

Visitors can take a spin on the carousel or a thrilling ride on the train for free all day Tuesday. 

Free admission will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

