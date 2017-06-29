Art Van extending employee family pricing to flood victims

Following last week’s torrential rains and flooding, Art Van Furniture is looking to help area residents whose homes and contents were damaged.

Art Van Furniture is now extending its best pricing, the company’s employee family purchase pricing, to flood victims through the Art Van Furniture, Mattress and Flooring Flood Damage Relief Program.

To participate, bring a picture of your damaged furniture, mattresses or flooring, or an insurance claim, to a store in Mt. Pleasant, Midland, Bay City, or Saginaw.

. The one-time purchase offer requires store or sales manager approval and expires in six months.

“Our hearts go out to area residents whose homes and belongings were damaged or destroyed in the area’s worst flooding in 30 years,” said Kim Yost, president and CEO of Art Van Furniture. “During emergencies such as these, Art Van is committed to helping our neighbors in need to let them know they are not alone.”

