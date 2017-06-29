Griffin Beverage working hard ahead of holiday weekend

The Griffin Beverage Company is working extra hard this week to make sure bars, stores and restaurants are well stocked for the holiday weekend.

The company said the Fourth of July weekend is the biggest weekend of the year for beer sales.

“We’re delivering thousands of cases of beer and dozens of kegs every day to bars, restaurants and stores to ensure beer is flowing from tap handles and store shelves are well-stocked throughout the long holiday weekend," said Bob Griffin Jr., general manager of Griffin Beverage.

Griffin said their company provides beer from Michigan, the United States and the world.

“We’re delivering thousands of cases of beer and dozens of kegs every day to bars, restaurants and stores to ensure beer is flowing from tap handles and store shelves are well-stocked throughout the long holiday weekend," he said.

The Griffin Beverage Company has warehouses in Alpena, Marquette, Saginaw, St. Ignace and West Branch.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.