Breaking: Boil water notice issued for some Mt. Morris residents - WNEM TV 5

Breaking: Boil water notice issued for some Mt. Morris residents

Posted: Updated:
MT. MORRIS, MI (WNEM) -

The City of Mt. Morris has issued a boil water notice until further notice for some residents following a water main break.

Customers who are south of W. Morris Street and west of N. Saginaw Street are impacted, this includes Rosewood Park Apartments.

The City of Mt. Morris will continue to update information as it becomes available.

