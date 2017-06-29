Police: 1 injured in Saginaw shooting, 2 suspects at large

Saginaw police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

A 25-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital, Sgt. Reggie Williams said. He is in critical condition.

Two suspects are at large, Williams said.

The shooting happened about 3 p.m. on Thursday on the 2200 block of Lowell.

At the scene police found another victim that was unharmed, Williams said.

If you have any information on the incident you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

