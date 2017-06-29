Family loses everything in historic flood

The work continues after last week's historic floods.

Families are sorting through their ruined belongings and preparing to replace floorboards and drywall.

Some families have been hit harder than others.

Those directly in the flood zone saw feet of water in their homes.

One Mid-Michigan mother said her family can't go back home because their house was swamped with 11 feet of water.

Amanda Kulek lives with her husband, their five children and her mother-in-law who is disabled.

The family was rescued by air boat when the flood water rushed through their home, destroying everything in its wake. All they have left is a shell of a home they used to love, tainted with water lines.

Now they are struggling to find help during the aftermath.

"We haven't called anybody because we don't have the funds to call anybody. I'm a local photographer up the road so re-fixing my house is not in my budget. I'm the only one working. My husband stays home and takes care of the kids. My mother-in-law, who lives in the camper, is disabled and it's just me," Kulek said.

She said her family is now living in a hotel.

With all of the destruction to their home, the family is hoping a good Samaritan will step forward to help them fix the storm damaged carpet and walls.

"They might not have a home to come home to. We don't know if we can even let them live here anymore," Kulek said.

