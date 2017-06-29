Man forced to find new home after flood

At least 2,000 homes were flooded when the heavy rain moved through Mid-Michigan Thursday night.

One homeowner woke up to a basement with inches of brown, murky water.

Russ Eakins has called Park Place Apartments in Mt. Pleasant home for several years since he retired from the U.S. Air Force. He even has his own door plate.

His living situation is about to change and not by choice. That's all because of the massive flooding that hit last week.

"At a moment's notice we were told we had to move out," Eakins said.

The units have been deemed unsafe to live in because of the contaminated water.

"Fortunately, just the carpet was wet. I didn't have standing water," Eakins said.

Even though he considers himself one of the lucky ones with only a soaked carpet and minor damage to some of his personal items, he too is being forced out. He is expected to leave as soon as he can clear the place out.

"It's a real struggle, especially at my age. And it's just kinda devastating," Eakins said.

Luckily, Eakins said he is able to stay with his girlfriend temporarily, but he is worried to find a new permanent living situation.

"It's hard to find a place. It was hard enough to find this place. It took me months. And after I got on the waiting list it took me a lot of months after that. Now I have to go through this all again," Eakins said.

