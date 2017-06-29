Business owner steps up to help flood victims

Local businesses are giving back to victims of the historic Mid-Michigan flooding who lost nearly everything.

The damage left behind from the recent storms has Midland residents scrambling for help.

"Some people are living outside of their house because their house is so damaged it's not livable anymore," said Kristin Berard, co-owner of Midland Sports Chiropractic Rehab.

Berard considers herself one of the lucky ones because her home was not damaged in the floods. Now she wants to give back to her community.

"I can understand that replacing a lot of items in your house - such as furniture, kids' clothes that were contaminated, kids' toys that were contaminated - can be very expensive," Berard said.

The parking lot at the rehab center is filled with tents full of items for people in need.

"I think this is going to be the start to helping people kind of get back to what they need," Berard said.

From gently used clothing, house furniture and toiletries - there is no donation too big or too small.

"We kind of want to be like a free garage sale essentially," Berard said.

In times like these it's important to unite not only with family, but also in your community," Berard said.

"If it happened to me I would hope that somebody would help," Berard said.

You can also donate items at the Salvation Army building in Midland off of Waldo or at the Salvation Army store on Saginaw and Eastlawn in Midland.

