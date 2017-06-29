Resource center opened on Friday to help flood victims - WNEM TV 5

Resource center opened on Friday to help flood victims

Posted: Updated:
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Flood victims in need of information or assistance can get the help they need on Friday.

The Isabella County Emergency Management and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services teamed up to create the one day multi agency resource center.

It is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Isabella County Commission on Aging, 2200 S. Lincoln Road in Mt. Pleasant.

The resource center is open to Isabella County residents who were impacted by the recent flooding.

The following agencies will be at the center:

  • Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
  • Consumers Energy
  • EightCAP
  • Central Michigan District Health Department
  • Department of Insurance and Finance
  • 2-1-1
  • Department of Environmental Quality
  • Isabella County Commission on Aging
  • The United Way
  • Unmet Needs Station
  • The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe

A mobile food pantry will also be on site to assist flood victims.

If you need a ride to the resource center, the Isabella County Transportation Authority - I-Ride - is offering free transportation. Just call 989-772-9441.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.