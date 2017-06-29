Resource center opened on Friday to help flood victims

Flint police are seeking the public's help to identify the people involved in a video of an attack on an older man.More >
This is the first time the presence of a cougar has been verified by the DNR in the state’s Lower Peninsula.More >
A Florida woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after authorities said she gave birth to a child fathered by an 11-year-old.More >
Two men in Boston tapped on a car window when they saw a man and woman passed out, a needle lying in the woman's lap.More >
If you bought a cell phone, tablet, laptop or similar product that used a lithium ion battery from 2000-2011, you might be owed some cash.More >
Officials are investigating the deaths of two people who were found in a room with a broken air conditioning unit on Friday as being heat-related.More >
The Boynton Beach teenager who gained an instant following with her "Cash Me Ousside" catchphrase pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to multiple chargesMore >
A woman called 911 reporting two infants in their car seats were abandoned on her front porch.More >
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching.More >
Amanda and Tim Van Horssen say they dealt with infertility for years before their first pregnancy. Now, they have three sets of twins.More >
