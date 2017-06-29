Resource center opened on Friday to help flood victims

Flood victims in need of information or assistance can get the help they need on Friday.

The Isabella County Emergency Management and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services teamed up to create the one day multi agency resource center.

It is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Isabella County Commission on Aging, 2200 S. Lincoln Road in Mt. Pleasant.

The resource center is open to Isabella County residents who were impacted by the recent flooding.

The following agencies will be at the center:

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

Consumers Energy

EightCAP

Central Michigan District Health Department

Department of Insurance and Finance

2-1-1

Department of Environmental Quality

Isabella County Commission on Aging

The United Way

Unmet Needs Station

The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe

A mobile food pantry will also be on site to assist flood victims.

If you need a ride to the resource center, the Isabella County Transportation Authority - I-Ride - is offering free transportation. Just call 989-772-9441.

