Tenants forced to find new home after apartment deemed unlivable after flood

Water levels may be normal, but families are still trying to stay afloat as they continue to work through the hardships brought on by last week's flood.

Some are now facing the uncertainty of where they will live after the flood displaced them from their homes.

"We were in a state of shock, like the water was waist deep. It was pretty serious," Julia Green said.

It has been a difficult and wet week for many in Mid-Michigan, including Green.

She lives with her sister Corlynn and Corlynn's three young children at Park Place Apartments in Mt. Pleasant. But not for much longer.

"The apartment complex sent several texts saying the house was not livable, told us that we needed to get everything out of the unit as soon as possible and return the keys," Green said.

The safety hazard in this case stems from the contaminated water that flooded into their bottom floor unit.

Corlynn was left with bare floors, hazardous soaked mattresses and almost all of their furniture and items were destroyed.

"Her house is no longer livable. There was fecal matter in here so they took out the carpet. Her kids' beds were soaked in the water and those are brand new bunk beds. And her sofa set was in the water. Her fridge was still plugged in, so she lost all her food," Green said.

Green said they are scrambling to find a new place to stay, but nothing has stuck so far.

"Right now we're not sure. It's all up in the air right now," Green said.

Green's husband Harris said it's important to keep reaching out to help others. Especially in times like this.

"Everyone in Park Place lost a whole lot. Instead of arguing and fighting with the next person, everybody who's been in that situation needs to come together somehow and try to form some type of plan," he said.

