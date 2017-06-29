Cops comb for bald man who swiped Rogaine in Detroit area

Police in suburban Detroit can skip barbershops as they search for a man who stole a hair growth product.

This guy is bald.

Dearborn police have security video of a bald man who is suspected of stealing Rogaine from a Walgreens store on June 22. Investigators say the man put seven boxes in a bag and dashed. He was wearing a shirt that said, "Air Force Dad."

Police Chief Ron Haddad says it's "not the most hair-raising crime," but he wants the public's help. Police say the bald man could strike again because it takes many months of consistent use to grow hair.

