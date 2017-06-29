Construction worker injured after getting struck by vehicle - WNEM TV 5

Construction worker injured after getting struck by vehicle

SANILAC COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A construction worker was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

It happened about 1:05 p.m. at Peck Road near Babcock Road in Sanilac County's Lexington Township.

A 27-year-old construction worker was struck and seriously injured in the accident, which involved three vehicles, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office said.

He was treated at the scene and taken to Port Huron McLaren Hospital. He was later transferred to St. John's Hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.

