Body found in river, police investigating

By Michael Turner, News Producer
ZILWAUKEE TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Police are investigating a body found in a local river.

The body was recovered early Friday morning off of Kochville Road in Zilwaukee.

Details surrounding the body are limited at this time.

Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

TV5 does have a crew on the scene and will continue to bring you addition information on this developing story as it becomes available.

