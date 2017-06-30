Major Midland intersection closed Friday - WNEM TV 5

Major Midland intersection closed Friday

Posted: Updated:
File photo File photo
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

The intersection of Ashman and Main Streets in downtown Midland will be closed to through traffic Friday, June 30th, for pavement milling.

It's part of the "Dig In Midland" streetscape project.

An eight-foot section on the east side of Ashman will also be milled.

The intersection will reopen by the end of day Friday but, close again Wednesday, July 6th, and remain closed 4 to 6 weeks.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.