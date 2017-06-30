Major Midland intersection closed Friday

The intersection of Ashman and Main Streets in downtown Midland will be closed to through traffic Friday, June 30th, for pavement milling.

It's part of the "Dig In Midland" streetscape project.

An eight-foot section on the east side of Ashman will also be milled.

The intersection will reopen by the end of day Friday but, close again Wednesday, July 6th, and remain closed 4 to 6 weeks.

