Police investigating building possibly hit by gunfire

Police are investigating a possible shooting.

Saginaw County Central Dispatch reported that Saginaw Township Police are investigating a building, on Center and Gratiot, near Tony’s Restaurant, being hit by gunfire.

The information was released to the media shortly after 1 a.m. on June 30.

There are no reports of any injuries.

No further details have been released.

