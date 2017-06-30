Police investigating building possibly hit by gunfire - WNEM TV 5

Police investigating building possibly hit by gunfire

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Police are investigating a possible shooting.

Saginaw County Central Dispatch reported that Saginaw Township Police are investigating a building, on Center and Gratiot, near Tony’s Restaurant, being hit by gunfire.

The information was released to the media shortly after 1 a.m. on June 30.

There are no reports of any injuries.

No further details have been released.

