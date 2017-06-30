A classic summer weekend

Keep your holiday weekend plans, but stay vigilant if they take you outdoors!

Overnight

It took all day, but showers and a few thunderstorms began to flare up in parts of Mid-Michigan on Friday evening. In once case, the storm became severe, packing quarter-sized hail and 60 mph winds as it moved across Tuscola County. Other scattered storms will continue their way through Mid-Michigan overnight in a hit-or-miss fashion, so not everyone is guaranteed to see rain.

One thing we will all have in common is the muggy air. Unlike Thursday and much of Friday where we had a persistent breeze to offset the humidity, things will turn a bit stagnant tonight. Low temps will settle to the mid 60s, with little to no wind to stir things up. Air conditioner's going to be a good call.

Saturday

Saturday (and the month of July) will kick off to mostly cloudy skies and possibly a stray morning shower. A cold front sinking through the region will eventually stir up another round of scattered thunderstorms, with most of the activity coming between noon and 6:00 PM. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to around 80, with a northwest wind between 5 and 15 MPH.

Sunday

Skies will become partly sunny heading into Sunday. We will still carry the threat for some showers, especially north of the Tri-Cities. Highs are once again expected to top out in the upper 70s. Overall, both Saturday and Sunday are expected to be mostly dry days, but keep an eye to the sky for any showers and storms that do pop and be prepared to take a timeout from the outside fun.

Monday:

High pressure will begin to build into the area to start the new week. This sets the stage for a dry forecast with mostly sunny skies expected. Afternoon high temperatures will top out near 80 degrees.

Independence Day:

Independence Day looks to be a mostly dry day, with only a slight chance for a thunderstorm south of the Tri-Cities. Mostly sunny skies are expected with afternoon highs reaching a warm but comfortable 80 degrees.

