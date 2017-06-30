Humidity sticks around, storms possible tonight

Besides the humidity returning, it wasn't a bad Thursday in Mid-Michigan with rain showers largely holding off until the overnight period. Whether you're ending the workweek or starting the holiday weekend, we're in for more of the same today.

Today & Tonight

Rain from overnight has exited the region, leaving behind wet roads and continued mugginess in Mid-Michigan. We're waking up to the 60s which is nice, but dew points are well into the 60s as well keeping us on the uncomfortable side this morning.

Expect breaks in the cloud cover like we saw yesterday and temperatures to jump back into the upper 70s to mid 80s for afternoon highs.

Most of the day is dry after the rain this morning, we will need to watch for thunderstorm development later on this evening, right around 5 PM and onward. While rain is not a guarantee for your Friday evening plans, thunderstorms that do develop have the potential to be on the stronger to possibly severe side.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Mid-Michigan in a Marginal (5%) to Slight Risk (15%) area for severe weather this evening. This suggests severe weather is not expected to be widespread, more on the isolated side. Any stronger storms would have the potential for heavy rain and damaging wind gusts.

Your best course of action for Friday evening plans is to take it one step at a time. Don't cancel plans, but also be prepared for any showers and thunderstorms that do develop. Check in with the radar from time to time and keep the umbrella on stand by.

Rain should quiet down during the overnight period and most of us should stay dry through Saturday morning. While not as warm as the last few nights, we'll still see lows in the 60s.

