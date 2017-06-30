Humidity sticks around, storms possible tonight

Police are investigating a body found in a local river.More >
Police are investigating a body found in a local river.More >
An appeals court has upheld the maximum 10- to 20-year prison sentence for a Pennsylvania man who tried to rape a real estate agent and claimed in his diary to "truly enjoy the hunt."More >
An appeals court has upheld the maximum 10- to 20-year prison sentence for a Pennsylvania man who tried to rape a real estate agent and claimed in his diary to "truly enjoy the hunt."More >
A woman who survived a heart transplant surgery seven years ago died less than 24 hours after giving birth to her first child.More >
A woman who survived a heart transplant surgery seven years ago died less than 24 hours after giving birth to her first child.More >
Angie Spade is lost in a nightmare reliving a day 20 years ago when 4-year-old Jessica Phelps disappeared.More >
Angie Spade is lost in a nightmare reliving a day 20 years ago when 4-year-old Jessica Phelps disappeared.More >
A construction worker was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.More >
A construction worker was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.More >
Police have identified the suspect and the victim in a graphic beating video.More >
Police have identified the suspect and the victim in a graphic beating video.More >
The work continues after last week's historic floods. Families are sorting through their ruined belongings and preparing to replace floorboards and drywall.More >
The work continues after last week's historic floods. Families are sorting through their ruined belongings and preparing to replace floorboards and drywall.More >
If you bought a cell phone, tablet, laptop or similar product that used a lithium ion battery from 2000-2011, you might be owed some cash.More >
If you bought a cell phone, tablet, laptop or similar product that used a lithium ion battery from 2000-2011, you might be owed some cash.More >
Amanda and Tim Van Horssen say they dealt with infertility for years before their first pregnancy. Now, they have three sets of twins.More >
Amanda and Tim Van Horssen say they dealt with infertility for years before their first pregnancy. Now, they have three sets of twins.More >
Researchers computed the possible effects of 15 types of impacts for each county across 29,000 simulations.More >
Researchers computed the possible effects of 15 types of impacts for each county across 29,000 simulations.More >