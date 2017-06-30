Midland fireworks moving location due to flooding

Due to recent flooding, Midland is moving its annual fireworks show.

Instead of the normal Chippewassee Park location, fireworks will now be launched from the former 4D manufacturing site, across the Tittabawassee River from the Dow Diamond.

The show will start at dusk, and you are invited to watch from the grounds surrounding the Dow Diamond, Overlook Park, Putnam Park, the top level of the Larkin parking ramp, or other safe nearby areas.

List: where to catch fireworks across Mid-Michigan

Parking will be available in all Dow Diamond parking lots with the exception of the lots in front and northwest of the stadium, which will be closed to allow guests to set up chairs for fireworks viewing.

Dow Diamond will be closed during the event.

Journey tribute band The Rock Show will take the stage at 8:00 p.m. on the front lawn of Dow Diamond and vendors will be set-up along State Street.

E. Main Street and State Street will be closed from Poseyville Road to Buttles Street.

In the event of inclement weather, the celebration will be held on Wednesday, July 5 at the same location.

Read more about the change, here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.