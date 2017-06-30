Turning to crowdfunding for veterans memorial

A local city and VFW have turned to crowdfunding to help raise the rest of the money needed for a new tribute to veterans.

The City of Durand Parks and Recreation Board has teamed up with the local VFW and raised more than $93,000 to create the Veteran’s Memorial Park on Saginaw Street in Durand.

Now they’re looking to add to it with a memorial that honors the five branches of the United States Military.

The memorial is a five-sided obelisk inlaid with decorative seals from the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Navy.

The total cost of finishing the final phase of the memorial and obelisk is expected to cost $31,000.

If $13,000 is raised in donations by August 31, a matching $13,000 grant from the MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places will be unlocked.

“Public Spaces Community Places is a fantastic resource for communities to activate or restore the public spaces around them,” MEDC Vice President of Community Development Katharine Czarnecki. “We are thrilled to be able to partner in this effort to complete the development of Memorial Park which will serve as a valuable venue and gathering space for the community.”

To donate, click here

