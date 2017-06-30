Coty Kuschinsky joined TV5 in May of 2017. She started as a part-time Reporter/MMJ filling in and quickly moved up to full-time.

Coty is a Saginaw native having graduated from Heritage High School and spent two years getting her general education credits at Saginaw Valley State University. She then transferred to Central Michigan University (Fire Up Chips!) to pursue her degree in Broadcast and Cinematic Arts with a minor in Journalism.

During her time at CMU she worked with News Central 34 as an anchor, reporter, and producer before graduating in May of 2017.

She also interned in Flint at ABC12 WJRT before moving back to her hometown of Saginaw.

Coty has special interest in visiting her family's cabin up north at Hubbard Lake as much as possible and if you follow her on social media you will surely notice her cat Chevy and her love for all things #MittenState.

She is ecstatic to be working at the station she grew up watching and inspired her to become a reporter. If you have any news tips or would like to chat, feel free!