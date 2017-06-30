Good dog. MSP canine teams graduate

It’s graduation day for a dozen new Michigan State Police canine teams.

The teams, as well as one replacement team, graduated from the MSP 2017 Basic Canine School on Friday, the largest class in the department’s history.

Including the new grads, MSP has 43 canine teams place throughout the state of Michigan.

“Our canine teams cover every area of this great state, providing an invaluable service to our law enforcement partners and the people who call Michigan home,” said Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the MSP. “Today is another proud day for the department. This class has the distinction of being the largest held and also during our 100th Anniversary year.”

The Basic Canine School is a 14-week intense training program conducted in-house by veteran MSP Canine Unit members.

The school was established in 1960 and the last graduation was in 2015.

Nearly all of its canines are German shepherds due to the breed's ability to handle the various functions and stress with intelligent problem-solving abilities and a high work drive.

Within the last year, the unit added two black labs to focus specifically on evolving crimes. One is trained to detect explosives in motion while the other is trained to identify high-tech evidence like computer equipment.

