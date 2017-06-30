Chance to win $1 billion with Golden Ticket

You could win up to $1 billion in the Michigan Lottery's new Golden Ticket instant game.

Starting Monday, each $10 Golden Ticket will offer players 20 chances to instantly win prizes ranging from $10 to $1 million.

You can also enter codes from non-winning tickets for a chance to win one of 15 trips for two to Las Vegas. You may also enter non-winning codes for the opportunity to play the Billion Dollar Challenge and a chance to win up to $1 billion.

The trip to Las Vegas includes hotel accommodations for four days and three nights, round-trip airfare for two, ground transportation to and from the Las Vegas airport and hotel, and $1,000 spending money.

To enter, players should visit this site.

