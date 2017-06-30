Police warn of new scam

The Frankenmuth Police Department is warning residents to be vigilant after learning about a new scam.

The department has reported receiving calls about a suspicious phone conversation.

The caller acts like they are a friend of the family or relative and then asks the homeowner if they will be home for the weekend, police said.

Police said the caller usually knows information about the family from social media.

"We have had no reports of the call recipient falling for this, but beware an unsuspecting recipient may divulge information to a stranger compromising home security," police said.

