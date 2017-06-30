Officer stabbed in Bishop airport attack on road to recovery

Lt. Jeff Neville it well on the road to recovery after being stabbed in the neck by a man carrying a foot long, serrated knife.

"He makes you feel like you've known him forever," Herman Ferguson said.

Ferguson hasn't known Neville very long, but they already share a special bond.

"This wristband right here, I guess this is a lot more special to me than any other one is because he was wearing it the day he was stabbed," Ferguson said.

"Concern over police safety" is a powerful statement Ferguson has had printed on 40,000 wristbands. He has sent those wristbands to police departments in Michigan and across the country.

Neville was wearing one the morning he was stabbed at Flint's Bishop International Airport.

"When he was stabbed and he was down on all four, his hands and knees at Bishop airport, he kept staring at this wristband," Ferguson said.

Ferguson showed up at Hurley hospital to bring Neville new wristbands and a T-shirt. That's when Neville told him the story of how the small band helped him last Wednesday.

"When he was in the ambulance going from Bishop airport to Hurley hospital, he kept looking at the wrist band," Ferguson said.

On Tuesday, Neville will be making a public appearance at Fenton's Fourth of July parade.

He will be riding with his new buddy Ferguson, who will be pulling the Concern Over Police Safety float. It is a message he hopes to spread to more parts of the country.

"I see the stuff that happened in Ferguson, Missouri or around the country. But I wasn't doing anything about it," Ferguson said.

With his own money and some donations, Ferguson said he will continue to create wristbands for more officers across the country.

