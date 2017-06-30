Residents sad to see historic building demolished

When the wrecking ball started swinging at the building on the corner of Water Street and Genesee in Saginaw, more than just bricks came tumbling down.

To some, the six story building is nothing but any eyesore, but to others it's a Saginaw icon they are sad to see go.

"One problem with Saginaw, since the 60s we've just allowed the people running the city to tear everything up of our downtown down and everything that is historic that used to be here is gone now," said Wesley Banning, Saginaw resident.

He said he can't deny the waterfront property has seen better days, but said if more people cared then the building would have a future of being more than a pile of rubble.

"Throughout the last 50 years Saginaw should have been putting money into it to keep it up and preserve it and hopefully something good could have come of it," Banning said.

For the better part of 60 years the building has been empty and abandoned.

"The building needs to go unfortunately. Had it been years ago it could've been preserved. It would be beautiful to see it stay. It's beautiful architecture, but unfortunately now it's a danger and it's not in good shape," said Jessie Jackson, Saginaw resident.

As the building comes down, the future for the land it sits on is unknown.

Banning hopes it doesn't become yet another empty space.

"I don't think having an empty space is going to improve the city. I think the city has enough empty spaces. It should've been preserved throughout the years and kept up like they do in other states," he said.

