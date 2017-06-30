Disaster hotline set up for Isabella County flood victims - WNEM TV 5

Disaster hotline set up for Isabella County flood victims

Posted:
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A disaster hotline has been set up to assist Isabella County residents who need help after the widespread flooding.

The hotline went into affect at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Residents impacted by the flood disaster can call 211 for assistance for flood related issues. Residents can get assistance with housing, food, cleanup, mold, refuse and other areas.

The hotline was set up by the Isabella County Emergency Management and 211 of North East Michigan.

