This weekend marks 20th anniversary of Ann Paetz's death

It was a homicide that stumped investigators nearly two decades ago and remains unsolved to this day.

This weekend marks the anniversary of the death of 23-year-old Ann Paetz, of Saginaw.

Police believe Paetz was driving on I-75 to visit her boyfriend about 2 a.m. on July 2, 1999 when another vehicle bumped her car.

She pulled over so she could inspect the damage and was abducted.

Her 1995 champagne Ford Contour was found on M-57, three miles west of I-75 at 2:40 a.m.

Hours later a jogger found her body.

It was 15 miles from her vehicle, along Farrand Road near Vassar Road in Genesee County's Thetford Township.

Michigan State Police detectives reviewed evidence of Paetz's case this month and found nothing that could help them solve the case.

If you have any information that can help call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Police are also hoping someone knows something about Jessica Phelps' murder. She was killed 20 years ago.

