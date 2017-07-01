Don't let a few showers interrupt outdoor plans

It might not be ideal for Fourth of July weekend, but we will see a few scattered showers today and tomorrow. With that being said, rain will be scattered and will also be hit or miss. Keep an umbrella handy just in case you run into one of the showers. Monday and the Fourth of July on the other hand are looking pretty dry.

Today:

The best chance for rain today will be between noon and 6 p.m. Any chances for rain will be brief and not everyone will see rain. Outdoor plans will not need to be canceled as a result. Highs today will top out around 80 degrees with winds out of the west at 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday Fireworks:

Skies clear up just in time for fireworks displays this evening. Rain will not be an issue for any fireworks display. Temperatures will range anywhere from the mid 60s to around 70.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy skies overnight with lows dipping close to 60 degrees. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 5 mph.

Tomorrow:

Yes we will have another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow, but they will be just that, scattered. It will not be necessary to cancel outdoor plans tomorrow either as rain chances will be very similar to what we're dealing with today. Highs will be around 80 degrees with winds out of the west southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Monday:

Rain will not be a factor as we move into your Monday. We'll look for mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

Independence Day:

We probably won't be able to ask for a better day to call the Fourth of July this year. Rain stays away from Mid-Michigan and we can expect mostly sunny skies with highs around 80 degrees. Any fireworks displays will be a go and a BBQ should be on your to do list.

