Dry through the overnight

The rain has moved out for the evening and we can look forward dry weather until tomorrow. We'll have to dodge a few scattered showers tomorrow, but nothing that will cancel plans. Then we can look forward to a very beautiful Independence day.

Overnight:

Partly cloudy skies overnight with lows dipping close to 60 degrees. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 5 mph.

Tomorrow:

We will have another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow, but they will be just that, scattered. It will not be necessary to cancel outdoor plans tomorrow either as rain chances will be very similar to what we're dealing with today. Highs will be around 80 degrees with winds out of the west southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Monday:

Rain will not be a factor as we move into your Monday. We'll look for mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

Independence Day:

We probably won't be able to ask for a better day to call the Fourth of July this year. Rain stays away from Mid-Michigan and we can expect mostly sunny skies with highs around 80 degrees. Any fireworks displays will be a go and a BBQ should be on your to do list.

