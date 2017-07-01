Skies will be dry for fireworks displays tonight

Police have identified a woman after her body was found in a local river.More >
Police have identified a woman after her body was found in a local river.More >
Here’s one for the record books.More >
Here’s one for the record books.More >
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >
The Frankenmuth Police Department is warning residents to be vigilant after learning about a new scam.More >
The Frankenmuth Police Department is warning residents to be vigilant after learning about a new scam.More >
An appeals court has upheld the maximum 10- to 20-year prison sentence for a Pennsylvania man who tried to rape a real estate agent and claimed in his diary to "truly enjoy the hunt."More >
An appeals court has upheld the maximum 10- to 20-year prison sentence for a Pennsylvania man who tried to rape a real estate agent and claimed in his diary to "truly enjoy the hunt."More >
Remember when Crayola discontinued “Dandelion” earlier this year? Well the new addition to your child’s box of crayons is blue, but its name? Well, that’s still up in the air.More >
Remember when Crayola discontinued “Dandelion” earlier this year? Well the new addition to your child’s box of crayons is blue, but its name? Well, that’s still up in the air.More >
A billboard is sparking controversy over fireworks and the effect they have on our four-legged friends.More >
A billboard is sparking controversy over fireworks and the effect they have on our four-legged friends.More >
A construction worker was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.More >
A construction worker was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.More >
Police have identified the suspect and the victim in a graphic beating video.More >
Police have identified the suspect and the victim in a graphic beating video.More >
The work continues after last week's historic floods. Families are sorting through their ruined belongings and preparing to replace floorboards and drywall.More >
The work continues after last week's historic floods. Families are sorting through their ruined belongings and preparing to replace floorboards and drywall.More >