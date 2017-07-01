Ivanka Trump keeps quiet on dad's tweets assailing TV host - WNEM TV 5

Ivanka Trump keeps quiet on dad's tweets assailing TV host

WASHINGTON (AP) -

 Ivanka Trump has been silent on the matter of President Donald Trump's demeaning attack on a female TV host.
   The president's daughter has been using her role as a White House adviser to advocate for women. She has discussed family leave with lawmakers, traveled to promote job-training efforts and spoken out against human trafficking.
   Ivanka Trump has also said she's been surprised by the level of "viciousness" in Washington politics.
   But she hasn't weighed in on the president's tweets disparaging MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski. In the wake of the twitter attack, Brzezinski and co-host Joe Scarborough called on women close to Trump to condemn him for the remarks.
   In the past, Ivanka Trump has defended her father as a supporter of women despite his history of offensive comments about women.
 

