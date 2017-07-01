Trump voting commission will get limited state voter data

A request for detailed information about every voter in the U.S. from President Donald Trump's voting commission is getting a rocky reception in the states.

Some of the nation's most populous states, including California and New York, are refusing to comply. But even some conservative states that voted for Trump, such as Texas, say they can provide only partial responses based on what is legally allowed under state law.

Given the mishmash of information Trump's commission will receive, it's unclear how useful it will be or what the commission will do with it when it meets July 19.

Trump established the commission to investigate allegations of voter fraud, but Democrats have blasted it as a biased panel that is merely looking for ways to suppress the vote.



