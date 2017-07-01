28 injured in club dispute that led to gunfire

The Latest on a shooting at a Little Rock nightclub (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

Police say 28 people were injured when shots rang out during a rap concert in downtown Little Rock.

The 11-second melee sent clubgoers screaming and scrambling for cover.

All of the victims were expected to survive the shooting early Saturday at the Power Ultra Lounge. Police believe the gunfire erupted amid a dispute among clubgoers and that multiple people fired shots. Twenty-five people suffered gunshot wounds, and three others had unrelated injuries.

Twenty-three-year-old Courtney Swanigan told The Associated Press that when the shots rang out, she closed her eyes, got down on the ground and put her hands on her head.

The shooting capped a violent week in Arkansas' largest city. Police had responded to a dozen drive-by shootings over the previous nine days but haven't said whether any of the incidents are related.



