Michigan hunters take aim at sandhill cranes, mourning doves

If hunters have their way, a long-legged wetlands bird and an oft-spotted gray dove in southern Michigan could become the latest game species in the state.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Michigan United Conservation Clubs passed two measures at its annual convention earlier this month to seek sandhill crane and mourning dove hunting seasons in Michigan.

Department of Natural Resources waterfowl specialist Barbara Avers says officials are discussing potential hunts with conservation organizations. She says the department doesn't have a position on the hunts but would provide technical advice to the Natural Resources Commission if it considers the proposal.

The proposal comes about 11 years after Michigan voters rejected mourning dove hunting in a statewide referendum.

