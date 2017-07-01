Boil water advisory continues for some residents in Mt. Morris - WNEM TV 5

Boil water advisory continues for some residents in Mt. Morris

Posted: Updated:
By Michael Turner, News Producer
Connect
(Source: City of Mt. Morris Fire Department) (Source: City of Mt. Morris Fire Department)
MT. MORRIS, MI (WNEM) -

A boil water advisory continues to be in effect for some residents in the Mt. Morris area.

The advisory impacts residents who are south of W. Mt Morris Street and west of N. Saginaw Street.

This includes the Rosewood Apartment complex located off Stanley Road.

The notice is being issued as a precautionary measure due to a water main break that occurred earlier this week.

We will continue to update residents as information is available.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.