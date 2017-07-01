Boil water advisory continues for some residents in Mt. Morris

A boil water advisory continues to be in effect for some residents in the Mt. Morris area.

The advisory impacts residents who are south of W. Mt Morris Street and west of N. Saginaw Street.

This includes the Rosewood Apartment complex located off Stanley Road.

The notice is being issued as a precautionary measure due to a water main break that occurred earlier this week.

We will continue to update residents as information is available.

