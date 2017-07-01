100th living donor liver transplant given to local nurse

"I fought the fight since 1999." said Susan Cowles

Susan Cowles says that battle was against autoimmune hepatitis. A rare disease that stole nearly two decades of her life. Now her story is making history.

"I went into liver failure and throughout the years. I've been going in and out of remission." Susan Cowles

In recent months Cowles health was declining rapidly. She needed a liver fast. She was a registered nurse in the Saginaw and she knew it could take years. The doctors at Henry Ford hospital in Detroit suggested she ask a family member to donate half of theirs.

"About one percent of all liver transplants are done with a living donor. In contrast to about thirty to forty of all kidney transplants that are done with a living donor. I think it's a great opportunity to save more lives." said Atsushi Yoshida MD

Cowles surgeon says since livers regenerate liver donation is becoming a viable option for patients.

"It's a very hard decision to make. Some people will go through the process that they want to donate their liver but wont actually go through with it. Cause in the end they get cold feet. The operation is very safe." said Atsushi Yoshida MD

Cowles says luckily her god daughter Joyce wanted to go through with the surgery. Which happened on June 12th of this year. The 100th living donor liver transplant at Henry Ford Hospital.

Doctors tell Cowels that her new liver should last the rest of her life.

Cowles says living donors like her goddaughter are truly angels on earth. She is now feeling much better about her future.

"Now I feel like I can get up and feel like I really have something to look forward to." said Susan Cowles

