Castellanos powers Tigers past Indians in game one - WNEM TV 5

Castellanos powers Tigers past Indians in game one

Posted: Updated:
Detroit Tigers Detroit Tigers

DETROIT (AP) -- Nicholas Castellanos tripled to break a seventh-inning tie and the Detroit Tigers went on to beat the Cleveland Indians 7-4 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday. J.D. Martinez and Miguel Cabrera homered for Detroit.

With the score tied at 4 in the seventh and Martinez on first, Castellanos hit his fifth triple of the season off the out-of-town scoreboard in right-center. Bryan Shaw (2-3) intentionally walked Victor Martinez, putting runners on the corners, but Mikie Mahtook flared an RBI single to left to make it 6-4.

James McCann's single brought home Victor Martinez to give the Tigers a three-run lead.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. 
 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.