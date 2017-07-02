It's time for some dry 4th of July weather

Rain is exiting Mid-Michigan this evening which is good news for any fireworks displays across Mid-Michigan. The dry weather that is entering the area right now is actually here to stay for the next couple of days. This will also mean that any outdoor plans through the fourth will be in good shape.

Fireworks this evening:

Fireworks displays across Mid-Michigan should be a go this evening. The cold front will move out by the evening hours, making way for clearing skies just in time to watch any fireworks. Temperatures will be dropping into the 60s and winds will be easing up as well.

Tonight:

Clouds will be decreasing overnight and showers will have exited. Lows will be dipping into the upper 50s to around 60 with winds out of the north at 5 mph.

Tomorrow:

It will be very beautiful to start the second half of a long weekend for most folks. As we get closer to Independence Day, we'll be enjoying mostly sunny skies which will mean great news for any outdoor activities. Highs will rise into the upper 70s with winds out of the north at 5 mph.

Independence Day:

Picture perfect weather is expected for your Independence day. We will see mostly sunny skies that will be absolutely perfect for getting outside to BBQ, enjoy the outdoors, and watch fireworks displays across Mid-Michigan. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80.

Midweek:

Rain manages to hold off on Wednesday. We will however see increasing clouds throughout the day. Rain does however, enter the picture for Thursday and chances for rain will linger into the early part of the weekend. Highs on all days will remain close to 80.

