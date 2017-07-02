Watch out for scattered showers today

Much like yesterday, today won't be a washout, but you will want to have an umbrella by your side. A cold front will bring scattered showers into Mid-Michigan and will make the ground damp for a short period of time. Don't worry, we will manage to dry out in time for Independence Day.

Today:

We'll see increasing clouds, followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms today as a cold front passes through Mid-Michigan. Don't cancel any outdoor plans today as any rain we see will be hit or miss and short-lived, but it will be a good idea to have an umbrella handy just in case. Highs today will top out around 80 degrees with breezy winds out of the west southwest at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Fireworks this evening:

Fireworks displays across Mid-Michigan should be a go this evening. The cold front will move out by the evening hours, making way for clearing skies just in time to watch any fireworks. Temperatures will be dropping into the 60s and winds will be easing up as well.

Tonight:

Clouds will be decreasing overnight and there may be a lingering shower as well. Lows will be dipping into the upper 50s to around 60 with winds becoming light and variable.

Tomorrow:

It will be very beautiful to start the second half of a long weekend for most folks. As we get closer to Independence Day, we'll be enjoying mostly sunny skies which will mean great news for any outdoor activities. Highs will rise into the upper 70s with winds out of the north at 5 mph.

Independence Day:

Picture perfect weather is expected for your Independence day. We will see mostly sunny skies that will be absolutely perfect for getting outside to BBQ, enjoy the outdoors, and watch fireworks displays across Mid-Michigan. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80.

Midweek:

It will be back to reality for most folks as you head back to work on Wednesday. Rain chances return for the middle and and of the week as highs will stick near 80.

