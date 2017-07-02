States without a plan: 11 US states haven't passed budgets - WNEM TV 5

States without a plan: 11 US states haven't passed budgets

Posted: Updated:
none none
WASHINGTON (AP) -

As the budget year starts most places in America, 11 states don't have budgets in place.
   In New Jersey, Republican Gov. Chris Christie and Democratic Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto are blaming each other over a government shutdown that forced a Cub Scouts group to end their state park camping trip early.
   Christie's office even put a picture of Prieto on signs announcing the parks were closed.
   In other places like Maine, lawmakers are working into the weekend to put in place spending plans for the fiscal year that started Saturday.
   The National Association of State Budget Officers says the states without a budget on July 1 are: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin. In Pennsylvania and Michigan, budgets are on the governors' desks.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Michigan hunters take aim at sandhill cranes, mourning doves

    Michigan hunters take aim at sandhill cranes, mourning doves

    Saturday, July 1 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-07-01 20:08:07 GMT
     If hunters have their way, a long-legged wetlands bird and an oft-spotted gray dove in southern Michigan could become the latest game species in the state.    The Detroit Free Press reports that Michigan United Conservation Clubs passed two measures at its annual convention earlier this month to seek sandhill crane and mourning dove hunting seasons in Michigan.    Department of Natural Resources waterfowl specialist Barbara Avers says officials are discussing...More >
     If hunters have their way, a long-legged wetlands bird and an oft-spotted gray dove in southern Michigan could become the latest game species in the state.    The Detroit Free Press reports that Michigan United Conservation Clubs passed two measures at its annual convention earlier this month to seek sandhill crane and mourning dove hunting seasons in Michigan.    Department of Natural Resources waterfowl specialist Barbara Avers says officials are discussing...More >

  • Dad pretends to be daughter to catch man allegedly sexting daughter

    Dad pretends to be daughter to catch man allegedly sexting daughter

    Sometimes, some dads take the law into their own hands, but in this case, it was a whole family.

    More >

    Sometimes, some dads take the law into their own hands, but in this case, it was a whole family.

    More >

  • Fireworks displays around Mid-Michigan

    Fireworks displays around Mid-Michigan

    Friday, June 30 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-06-30 22:44:12 GMT
    Stock photoStock photo

    Here is a list of the Fourth of July fireworks for Mid-Michigan. 

    More >

    Here is a list of the Fourth of July fireworks for Mid-Michigan. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.