Cop's fatal shooting of Michigan man, 73, ruled justified

A Michigan county prosecutor has ruled that a police officer's actions in the fatal shooting of a 73-year-old man were justified.
   Authorities say Manistee Police Officer Doug Vansickle shot Lee Pat Milks on March 28 after he came out of the house with a gun and told the officer to leave. Police say the officer was conducting ordinance enforcement.
   Manistee officials say the officer told Milks to drop the weapon, but he didn't comply and pointed it at the officer, so Vansickle fired. The officer was not injured and was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.
   Manistee County Prosecutor Jason Hagg says the officer had reasonable belief he faced "imminent danger of death or great bodily harm" when he fired.
   Manistee's public safety director agreed with the finding.

