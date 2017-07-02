Nearly 200 untested Kalamazoo rape kits investigated - WNEM TV 5

Nearly 200 untested Kalamazoo rape kits investigated

KALAMAZOO, MI (AP) -

Kalamazoo County prosecutors are working to bring perpetrators to justice after a state-funded investigation tested nearly 200 untouched rape kits.
   MLive reports that more than $144,000 in state funds financed two temporary sexual assault kit special investigators in May.
   Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting says the 194 rape kits, some up to 30 years old, have all been tested.
   Local law enforcement agencies are taking a second look at the original investigations to see if further action can be taken with the new information.
   Getting says it's not possible to predict how many convictions will result from the investigation, or how soon they will come.
   He says he's confident there will be some convictions and that it'll be a victory if the investigation results in one.

