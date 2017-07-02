CNN responds to Trump tweet - WNEM TV 5

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) -

 CNN is responding to President Donald Trump's latest tweet.
   A network spokesperson says Sunday: "It is a sad day when the president of the United States encourages violence against reporters. Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the president had never done so."
   On Sunday Trump tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit -- his face obscured by the CNN logo -- outside a wrestling ring. It was not clear who produced the brief video, but it was posted from Trump's official Twitter account.
   The CNN spokesperson said that Trump: "is involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office. We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his.

