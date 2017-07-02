McDonald's honors actress, Olympian, others at annual awards - WNEM TV 5

McDonald's honors actress, Olympian, others at annual awards

Posted: Updated:
NEW ORLEANS (AP) -

McDonald's 365Black Awards show, held annually at the Essence Festival, honors actress Tichina Arnold and Olympic gold-medalist Sanya Richards-Ross among others as part of a program that each year salutes individuals committed to making positive contributions that strengthen the African-American community.
   This year's honorees also include Valeisha Butterfield Jones, head of black community engagement for Google and the co-founder and CEO of the Women in Entertainment Empowerment Network, and Margaret Gillis, an operator/owner of several McDonald's franchises in New Jersey.
   In addition, the corporation will bestow its Community Choice Youth award to Chasity Hale, a poet who served an ambassadorial year as a Southeastern National Student Poet under the Obama administration.
   This year's program, held Sunday, was scaled back and is not being shown on national cable network Black Entertainment Television as has occurred in previous years.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

